    Next Generation (NEXTGEN) Leadership Program Accepting Applications Until June 5 at 12 p.m.

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Kristi R Britt 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Next Generation (NEXTGEN) Leadership Program is now accepting applications for Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) employees until June 5 at 12 p.m. Please see the graphic for more details and how to apply.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 08:27
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

