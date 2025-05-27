Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Titan Tuesday; Staff Sgt. Michael Elliot [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Titan Tuesday; Staff Sgt. Michael Elliot

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Elliot, 39th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 30, 2025. Elliott leads corrosion control, repair, and fabrication efforts to ensure structural integrity and mission readiness for the 39th Air Base Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 04:05
    Photo ID: 9076990
    VIRIN: 250530-F-VB704-2017
    Resolution: 3000x4200
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Titan Tuesday; Staff Sgt. Michael Elliot [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Titan Tuesday; Staff Sgt. Michael Elliot
    Titan Tuesday; Staff Sgt. Michael Elliot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik AB
    39th MXS
    Türkiye
    Titian Tuesday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download