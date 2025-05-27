Titan Tuesday; Staff Sgt. Michael Elliot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Elliot, 39th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 30, 2025. Elliott leads corrosion control, repair, and fabrication efforts to ensure structural integrity and mission readiness for the 39th Air Base Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)