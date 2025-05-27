Brigade meets OC/T mission with experience, skill at Mojave Falcon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division command team of Col. Andrew Ulmer (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Denise Demps, pose outside the brigade headquarters, June 1, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The brigade is currently part of Mojave Falcon 25, providing observer/controller trainers to over 80 units during the vast exercise. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise, Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 91st Training Division Public Affairs)