    Brigade meets OC/T mission with experience, skill at Mojave Falcon

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    The 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division command team of Col. Andrew Ulmer (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Denise Demps, pose outside the brigade headquarters, June 1, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The brigade is currently part of Mojave Falcon 25, providing observer/controller trainers to over 80 units during the vast exercise. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise, Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 91st Training Division Public Affairs)

