The 1st Brigade, 91st Training Division command team of Col. Andrew Ulmer (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Denise Demps, pose outside the brigade headquarters, June 1, Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. The brigade is currently part of Mojave Falcon 25, providing observer/controller trainers to over 80 units during the vast exercise. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise, Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 91st Training Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 17:42
|Photo ID:
|9076311
|VIRIN:
|250601-D-EK137-3625
|Resolution:
|4744x3677
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brigade meets OC/T mission with experience, skill at Mojave Falcon, by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Brigade meets OC/T mission with experience, skill at Mojave Falcon
No keywords found.