    4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, I'M A DEFENDER', 11B Infantryman in Bulgaria

    KOREN TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Infantry Soldiers serve in the field, working to defend the U.S. against any threats on the ground. Infantrymen capture, destroy, and deter enemy forces, assist in reconnaissance, and help mobilize troops and weaponry to support the mission as the ground combat force.


    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.- based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. The Bulgarian national exercise, Balkan Sentinel, is linked to Immediate Response 25 and consists of a company from U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, one Forward Land Forces (FLF) multinational battlegroup and the Bulgarian Land Force Command conducting a battalion-level live-fire exercise at Novo Selo TA and Koren TA. The FLF is one of eight battlegroups contributing to NATO’s forward presence and is hosted by Bulgaria, with Italy being the framework nation. (U.S. Army graphic by Spc. Kyle Kimble)

