    151 Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Battalion,, I'M A DEFENDER' 17E, Electromagnetic Warfare Specialist in Greece

    PORT OF ALEXANDROUPOLI, GREECE

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Staff Sgt. Benjamin Hamm, a 17E, Electromagnetic Warfare Specialist with the 151 Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Battalion, participates in Defender 25 Immediate Response at Port of Alexandroupoli Greece, May 29, 2025. 17E, Electromagnetic Warfare Specialists plan and execute electronic warfare operations, they detect, identify, and locate sources of electromagnetic energy to utilize directed energy in order to control and defeat enemy electronic systems with electronic protection techniques.

    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.- based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    (U.S Army photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)

