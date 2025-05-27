Coast Guard Silent Drill Team performs aboard USS Intrepid during Fleet Week New York

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Devin Richey, a member of the Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard Silent Drill Team, poses for a photo with his wife, Megan Richey, and their sons at the USS Intrepid pier during Fleet Week New York in New York City, May 25, 2025. The Silent Drill Team performed aboard the USS Intrepid highlighting precision, discipline and professionalism in support of Fleet Week New York’s celebration of sea service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)