Date Taken: 05.30.2025 Date Posted: 05.31.2025 13:47 Photo ID: 9075325 VIRIN: 250530-A-EQ822-4698 Resolution: 4500x4502 Size: 14.87 MB Location: MK

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, I'm a Defender, by PFC Raul Boamah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.