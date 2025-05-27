ICE-PPR workshop advances Arctic navigation and ISR collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The International Cooperative Engagement Program for Polar Research Situational Awareness Working Group conducted a three-day virtual navigation and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance workshop April 29 to May 1, 2025. Hosted by Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the U.S. Navy Office of Naval Research, and the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory the event brought together researchers, operators and defense professionals from across seven allied nations to identify capability gaps and research priorities related to Arctic navigation and ISR. Navigation, ISR and related technologies are vital to Arctic situational awareness in both near- and long-term timeframes—providing the backbone for operational decision-making, force mobility, and regional deterrence. (Courtesy photo)