Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ICE-PPR workshop advances Arctic navigation and ISR collaboration

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ICE-PPR workshop advances Arctic navigation and ISR collaboration

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    The International Cooperative Engagement Program for Polar Research Situational Awareness Working Group conducted a three-day virtual navigation and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance workshop April 29 to May 1, 2025. Hosted by Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the U.S. Navy Office of Naval Research, and the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory the event brought together researchers, operators and defense professionals from across seven allied nations to identify capability gaps and research priorities related to Arctic navigation and ISR. Navigation, ISR and related technologies are vital to Arctic situational awareness in both near- and long-term timeframes—providing the backbone for operational decision-making, force mobility, and regional deterrence. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 16:28
    Photo ID: 9074323
    VIRIN: 250502-D-D0067-1001
    Resolution: 1770x704
    Size: 785.17 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ICE-PPR workshop advances Arctic navigation and ISR collaboration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ICE-PPR workshop advances Arctic navigation and ISR collaboration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Research
    ISR
    Security Cooperation
    ICE-PPR
    Ted Stevens Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download