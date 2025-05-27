Machinist's Mate Petty Officer First Class (MM1) Brandon Hamson, MM2 Eric Etienne (not pictured), and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) Petty Officer Third Class (ABF3) Quashawn Abson receive Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville Site Naval Station Mayport, Florida. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 13:23
|Photo ID:
|9073422
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|1182x1889
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailors receive medals, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.