Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailors receive medals

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailors receive medals

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Machinist's Mate Petty Officer First Class (MM1) Brandon Hamson, MM2 Eric Etienne (not pictured), and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) Petty Officer Third Class (ABF3) Quashawn Abson receive Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville Site Naval Station Mayport, Florida. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 13:23
    Photo ID: 9073422
    VIRIN: 250529-N-N1901-1001
    Resolution: 1182x1889
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailors receive medals, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download