NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailors receive medals

Machinist's Mate Petty Officer First Class (MM1) Brandon Hamson, MM2 Eric Etienne (not pictured), and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) Petty Officer Third Class (ABF3) Quashawn Abson receive Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville Site Naval Station Mayport, Florida. (Courtesy photo)