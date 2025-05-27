Keesler Warrior of the Week: A1C Kurstyn Canida

U.S. Air Force Col. Jennifer Hall, 81st Training Wing deputy commander, presents a certificate to Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida, 81st Training Wing public affairs specialist, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 28, 2025. Canida mastered upgrade training ahead of schedule and immediately took on high-impact responsibilities, planning strategic events, coordinating with civic leaders, and taking on tasks typically handled by senior noncommissioned officers or junior officers. She continues to lead through action, capturing the mission and stepping in during high-demand periods, consistently demonstrating initiative, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
