    HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Cecilia Flores 

    Hawthorne Army Depot

    Brig. Gen. Daniel Duncan, the Joint Munitions Command’s commander, and Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto cut the ribbon at the Hawthorne Army Depot to mark the restoration of the Black Beauty Reservoir. (U.S. Army photo by Cecilia Flores, Hawthorne Army Depot)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 11:14
    Photo ID: 9072982
    VIRIN: 250529-O-UN302-3462
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.1 MB
    Location: HAWTHORNE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, HWAD cuts ribbon on refurbished Black Beauty Reservoir, by Cecilia Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawthorne Army Depot
    joint munitions command

