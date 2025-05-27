Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Final Salute to the Fort Campbell Boots Display Memorial

    A Final Salute to the Fort Campbell Boots Display Memorial

    FORT CAMPBELL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    For over a decade, the Fort Campbell Boots Display stood as a powerful testament to sacrifice and selflessness, each pair of boots honoring a life lost in service. The final scheduled display will take place May 19–26, 2025, marking the end of this moving tradition. Though the display will conclude, its significance will endure as the focus transitions to the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument—providing a year-round place of reflection and healing. The military community is one of resilience, strength, and remembrance. As we bid farewell to the Boots Display, we carry forward its spirit in new and lasting ways.

