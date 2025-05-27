A Final Salute to the Fort Campbell Boots Display Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

For over a decade, the Fort Campbell Boots Display stood as a powerful testament to sacrifice and selflessness, each pair of boots honoring a life lost in service. The final scheduled display will take place May 19–26, 2025, marking the end of this moving tradition. Though the display will conclude, its significance will endure as the focus transitions to the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument—providing a year-round place of reflection and healing. The military community is one of resilience, strength, and remembrance. As we bid farewell to the Boots Display, we carry forward its spirit in new and lasting ways.