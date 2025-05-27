Aerial photos of Camp Mitchell at Naval Station Rota, Spain, April 24, 2025. 22nd Naval Construction Regiment commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of Operations to defend U.S., allied, and partners interests.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 05:02
|Photo ID:
|9069245
|VIRIN:
|250424-N-XT273-1005
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The History and Legacy of Camp Mitchell: A Pillar of Seabee Excellence in Rota, Spain, by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The History and Legacy of Camp Mitchell: A Pillar of Seabee Excellence in Rota, Spain
No keywords found.