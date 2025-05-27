Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC Retirement Ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st TSC Retirement Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Col. Todd Allison (left), deputy commander, 21st Theater Sustainment Command gives Lt. Col. Ben Andrus (right), finance directorate assistant chief of staff, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, a flag during a retirement ceremony held on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 28, 2025. During Andrus’ 20-year career he worked in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 03:56
    Photo ID: 9069110
    VIRIN: 250528-A-IR446-1004
    Resolution: 5243x3495
    Size: 10.59 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC Retirement Ceremony, by PV2 Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download