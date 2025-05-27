U.S. Army Col. Todd Allison (left), deputy commander, 21st Theater Sustainment Command gives Lt. Col. Ben Andrus (right), finance directorate assistant chief of staff, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, a flag during a retirement ceremony held on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 28, 2025. During Andrus’ 20-year career he worked in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 03:56
|Photo ID:
|9069110
|VIRIN:
|250528-A-IR446-1004
|Resolution:
|5243x3495
|Size:
|10.59 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Retirement Ceremony, by PV2 Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
