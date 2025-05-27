21st TSC Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Todd Allison (left), deputy commander, 21st Theater Sustainment Command gives Lt. Col. Ben Andrus (right), finance directorate assistant chief of staff, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, a flag during a retirement ceremony held on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 28, 2025. During Andrus’ 20-year career he worked in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors)