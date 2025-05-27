Date Taken: 05.28.2025 Date Posted: 05.28.2025 17:46 Photo ID: 9068451 VIRIN: 250528-A-TA715-1741 Resolution: 932x409 Size: 157.49 KB Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Blackjack Warrior Competition 2025, by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.