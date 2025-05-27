Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Blackjack Warrior Competition 2025

    32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Blackjack Warrior Competition 2025

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Morton 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade wins 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command 2025 Blackjack Warrior Competition.

    Best Squad Competition
    32d AAMDC
    Blackjack Warrior Competition
    BJWC

