Naval Health Research Center's Human Research Protection Program Wins Conference Poster Award

SAN DIEGO (March 12, 2025) Lorena Lynch and Phi Ngo from Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) pose for a photo with their research poster that outlines metrics NHRC’s Institutional Review Board department collected from regulations and subject matter experts. This poster was presented at the Public Responsibility in Medicine and Research Conference last year, where it won an award. As a result, Department of the Navy Human Research Protection Program (DON HRPP) selected this poster to be featured in the current addition of the DON HRPP newsletter. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/Released)