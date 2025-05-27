Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Health Research Center's Human Research Protection Program Wins Conference Poster Award

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naval Health Research Center's Human Research Protection Program Wins Conference Poster Award

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Photo by Danielle Cazarez 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (March 12, 2025) Lorena Lynch and Phi Ngo from Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) pose for a photo with their research poster that outlines metrics NHRC’s Institutional Review Board department collected from regulations and subject matter experts. This poster was presented at the Public Responsibility in Medicine and Research Conference last year, where it won an award. As a result, Department of the Navy Human Research Protection Program (DON HRPP) selected this poster to be featured in the current addition of the DON HRPP newsletter. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 13:14
    Photo ID: 9067630
    VIRIN: 250312-N-PO071-1349
    Resolution: 7631x4291
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Health Research Center's Human Research Protection Program Wins Conference Poster Award, by Danielle Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download