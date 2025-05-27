Walter Reed again earns “A" grade from Leapfrog Group

Walter Reed again earned an "A" grade from The Leapfrog Group for Spring 2025, reflecting the medical center’s continued commitment to patient safety and high-quality care for service members, their families and other Military Health System beneficiaries.
