Helicopter lands on flight deck

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Scorpions” from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 comes in for a landing on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the South China Sea, May 13, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    VIRIN: 250513-N-AM483-1058
    Underway
    Sailors
    DDG 123
    USS HIGBEE

