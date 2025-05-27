Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB receives new KC-46 airframe

    Travis AFB receives new KC-46 airframe

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus taxis down the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 16, 2025. Travis AFB received one of two new KC-46 air frames, further modernizing aerial refueling capabilities for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 17:28
    Photo ID: 9065653
    VIRIN: 250516-F-PA306-1040
    Resolution: 5627x3165
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Travis AFB receives new KC-46 airframe, by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    delivery
    aircraft
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    60th AMW
    KC-46
    749th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

