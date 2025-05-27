Travis AFB receives new KC-46 airframe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus taxis down the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 16, 2025. Travis AFB received one of two new KC-46 air frames, further modernizing aerial refueling capabilities for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)