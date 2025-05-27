Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wags for Wellness at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Wags for wellness…In conjunction with May recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, Naval Hospital Bremerton Health Promotion’s static display shared insight on how to acknowledge, understand and manage stress. Also on hand – or paw – from Madigan Army Medical Center was Major Earl, a five-year old black lab, specially trained to work as a facility dog in a military treatment facility to help patients – as well as staff – handle stress and other mental health challenges (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    mental health
    Navy Medicine
    DHA
    nhb
    facility dog
    nmrtc bremerton

