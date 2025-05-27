Wags for Wellness at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Wags for wellness…In conjunction with May recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, Naval Hospital Bremerton Health Promotion’s static display shared insight on how to acknowledge, understand and manage stress. Also on hand – or paw – from Madigan Army Medical Center was Major Earl, a five-year old black lab, specially trained to work as a facility dog in a military treatment facility to help patients – as well as staff – handle stress and other mental health challenges (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
