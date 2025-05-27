Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground observes Memorial Day

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Soldiers from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's elite Airborne Test Force serve as lead color guard at the annual Memorial Day observance at Yuma, Arizona's Gateway Park on May 26, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 16:51
    Photo ID: 9065616
    VIRIN: 250526-A-GD561-1373
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

