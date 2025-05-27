Soldiers from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's elite Airborne Test Force serve as lead color guard at the annual Memorial Day observance at Yuma, Arizona's Gateway Park on May 26, 2025.
Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 16:51
Photo ID:
|9065616
VIRIN:
|250526-A-GD561-1373
Resolution:
|3648x2432
Size:
|5.87 MB
Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground observes Memorial Day, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
