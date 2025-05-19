Honoring fallen heroes: Memorial Day Observance 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

View of the Iraq Memorial at Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral Leroy Collins, Jr., Veterans Museum in Tampa, Florida, May 25, 2025. Hillsborough County held its 28th Annual Memorial Day Observance to remember and honor the legacy of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)