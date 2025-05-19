Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin remembers fallen service members for Memorial Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin remembers fallen service members for Memorial Day

    DARWIN, AUSTRALIA

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    This graphic illustration was created to honor service members for Memorial Day at Darwin Australia, May 26, 2025. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States dedicated to honoring and remembering the men and women who have died while serving in the country's armed forces. This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 03:37
    Photo ID: 9061790
    VIRIN: 250525-M-EX118-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1800
    Size: 274.87 KB
    Location: DARWIN, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin remembers fallen service members for Memorial Day, by Cpl Keegan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download