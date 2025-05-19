Marine Rotational Force - Darwin remembers fallen service members for Memorial Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This graphic illustration was created to honor service members for Memorial Day at Darwin Australia, May 26, 2025. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States dedicated to honoring and remembering the men and women who have died while serving in the country's armed forces. This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Cpl. Keegan Jones)