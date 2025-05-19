572nd BEB, 86th IBCT (MTN) I'M A DEFENDER' Army Network Communications Specialist in Greece

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Angel Torrez, 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion. 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, participates in Immediate Response 25 at Petrochori, Greece on May 25, 2025. Network communications systems specialists install, repair, and maintain telecommunications and keep them running. The speed of communications has a direct impact on the tempo of decisive, military operations.



Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.



(U.S. Army photo by Barbara Pendl)