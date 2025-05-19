TRADOC holds Memorial Day Observance Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command held a Memorial Day Observance Ceremony on May 22 to pay tribute to the men and women who died while serving our great nation.



The ceremony was held in front of the headquarters building and was hosted by the Chaplain’s Office as part of the TRADOC Breakfast Club.



The ceremony included welcoming and opening remarks by Col. Light Shin and Lt. Col. Shay Worthy, TRADOC chaplains; the National Anthem performed by the TRADOC Band; and the keynote address by Michael D. Formica, TRADOC executive deputy to the commanding general.



A moving element of the ceremony was the reading of the names of fallen military members, as well as the fallen warriors tribute moment of silence.



The TRADOC Band Bugler played Taps as a final salute to the military members, honoring their service with respect, gratitude, and remembrance. The event concluded with a bagpipe rendition of Amazing Grace and the benediction.