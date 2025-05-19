Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army commemorates sacrifices at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Army commemorates sacrifices at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery

    ANZIO, ITALY

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Maj. Edward McBride 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt Christiane James, a member of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) ceremonial detail, pays her respects after the 81st Allied Forces Landing Ceremony, Jan. 22, 2025. The memorial ceremony at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, honored fallen service members who fought during the Italian campaign in World War II. The event united military and civilian leaders from the United States and Italy to recognize their bravery and sacrifice. (U.S Army photo by Maj. Edward McBride)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 02:42
    Photo ID: 9057793
    VIRIN: 250122-A-IP034-7180
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 10.74 MB
    Location: ANZIO, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army commemorates sacrifices at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, by MAJ Edward McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    World War II
    American Battle Monuments Commission
    Italian Campaign
    Anzio81

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download