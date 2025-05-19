US Army commemorates sacrifices at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt Christiane James, a member of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) ceremonial detail, pays her respects after the 81st Allied Forces Landing Ceremony, Jan. 22, 2025. The memorial ceremony at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, honored fallen service members who fought during the Italian campaign in World War II. The event united military and civilian leaders from the United States and Italy to recognize their bravery and sacrifice. (U.S Army photo by Maj. Edward McBride)