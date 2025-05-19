Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIT lecturer, author shares research on innovation with NUWC Division Newport workforce

    MIT lecturer, author shares research on innovation with NUWC Division Newport workforce

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Dr. Phil Budden, a senior lecturer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Sloan School of Management, presents “MIT’s Approach to Innovation”
    to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport workforce on May 7, 2025, as part of a monthlong focus on innovation. Budden said that as tensions rise globally, large organizations, like the Department of Defense, must innovate at a more rapid pace, but with minimized risk.

