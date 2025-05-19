MIT lecturer, author shares research on innovation with NUWC Division Newport workforce

Dr. Phil Budden, a senior lecturer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Sloan School of Management, presents “MIT’s Approach to Innovation”
to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport workforce on May 7, 2025, as part of a monthlong focus on innovation. Budden said that as tensions rise globally, large organizations, like the Department of Defense, must innovate at a more rapid pace, but with minimized risk.
