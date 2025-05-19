U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Merkel, 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, looks down at flight information on a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft during the current Bomber Task Force deployment over the North Atlantic Ocean, May 20, 2025. This BTF deployment demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate from flexible, dispersed locations while maintaining strategic reach and precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 13:49
|Photo ID:
|9055533
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-DN281-1462
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.08 MB
|Location:
|NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd EBS conduct BTF Europe, by SSgt Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
