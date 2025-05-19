Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23rd EBS conduct BTF Europe

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    23rd EBS conduct BTF Europe

    NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Guthrie 

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Merkel, 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, looks down at flight information on a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft during the current Bomber Task Force deployment over the North Atlantic Ocean, May 20, 2025. This BTF deployment demonstrates the U.S. Air Force's ability to operate from flexible, dispersed locations while maintaining strategic reach and precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025
    Location: NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN
    1CTCS
    B-52 Stratofortress
    Bombers
    Moron AB
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

