23rd EBS conduct BTF Europe

U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Merkel, 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, looks down at flight information on a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft during the current Bomber Task Force deployment over the North Atlantic Ocean, May 20, 2025. This BTF deployment demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate from flexible, dispersed locations while maintaining strategic reach and precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Guthrie)