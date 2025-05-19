A Georgia Army National Guard Soldier plays "Taps" during a Memorial Day ceremony, May 22, 2025, at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 12:12
|Photo ID:
|9055182
|VIRIN:
|250522-O-NJ230-6315
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
