    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement Exercise 2025

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement Exercise 2025

    NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow  

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (left) and Senior Advisor to the Secretary for the U.S. Coast Guard Sean Plankey (right) listen during a speech at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy 144th Commencement Exercises. Noem shared the details of Force Design 2028, which includes plans to purchase new aircraft, grow the workforce by 15,000 people, fix aging facilities, and begin a once-in-a-generation transformation of the 234-year old maritime service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Janessa Warschkow.)

