Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gear practice

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Gear practice

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Staff Sgt Ayden De La Cruz, a 188th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, practices putting on his gear in under one minute along with another firefighter on May 20, 2025 at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 12:46
    Photo ID: 9052107
    VIRIN: 052025-Z-IN195-1015
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gear practice, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    civil engineer
    188th Wing
    Ebbing ANGB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download