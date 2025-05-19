NJARNG TAG Match on ASA Fort Dix

Soldiers from the New Jersey Army National Guard (NJARNG) compete in the annual Adjutant General's (TAG) Match rifle and pistol marksmanship competition at Range 47B on ASA Fort Dix, N.J., May 21, 2025. Winners of the NJARNG TAG Match will advance to the National Guard Bureau Marksmanship Competition later this summer. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin McDevitt)
