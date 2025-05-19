Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJARNG TAG Match on ASA Fort Dix

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the New Jersey Army National Guard (NJARNG) compete in the annual Adjutant General's (TAG) Match rifle and pistol marksmanship competition at Range 47B on ASA Fort Dix, N.J., May 21, 2025. Winners of the NJARNG TAG Match will advance to the National Guard Bureau Marksmanship Competition later this summer. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin McDevitt)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 11:28
    Photo ID: 9051853
    VIRIN: 250521-O-BC272-9991
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.35 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, NJARNG TAG Match on ASA Fort Dix, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Ranges Army NJARNG Weapons Marksmanship

