Balikatan 25 | 3d MLR Marine United with Family on Batan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Malia Sparks, a native of Colorado and a combat videographer with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, unites with her family members on Batan Island, Philippines, during the Maritime Key Terrain Security Operation as a part of Exercise Balikatan 25, April 27, 2025. MKTSO is a dynamic event that tested U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team and Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10’s ability to maneuver to, secure, and defend key maritime terrain. Balikatan 25 is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military that took place from April 21 to May 9 across the Philippine archipelago. (courtesy photo)