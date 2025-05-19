Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson, a 188th Wing Public Affairs specialist, takes pictures and video of four F-16s from Tulsa ANGB, Ok. The aircraft were here as part of an Agile Combat Employment exercise on May 20, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 19:00
|Photo ID:
|9050326
|VIRIN:
|052025-Z-IN195-1001
|Resolution:
|3360x2400
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PA On the Flightline, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.