    PA On the Flightline

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson, a 188th Wing Public Affairs specialist, takes pictures and video of four F-16s from Tulsa ANGB, Ok. The aircraft were here as part of an Agile Combat Employment exercise on May 20, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 19:00
    Photo ID: 9050326
    VIRIN: 052025-Z-IN195-1001
    Resolution: 3360x2400
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
