Young Marines on the move during the Armed Forces Day parade procession at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 17, 2025. The annual parade and celebration, hosted by Fort Bliss FMWR, brought the sights and sounds of the patriotic holiday to Pershing Heights on West Bliss.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 18:26
|Photo ID:
|9050241
|VIRIN:
|250517-A-KV967-1009
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bliss celebrates freedom during Armed Forces Day celebration, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
