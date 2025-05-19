Mt. St. Helens in Washington State, 40 years after the eruption of the volcano as the recovery process continues in the National Forest Area. (Photo by John Hughel)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 15:11
|Photo ID:
|9049499
|VIRIN:
|200906-Z-CH590-2000
|Resolution:
|9786x3690
|Size:
|13.63 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Jimmy Carter and a call to action: Reflections on a lifetime of public service
