    Army 250 Ruck March

    DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Jim O'Donnell 

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

    Participants in the Army 250-Mile Ruck March from Camp Roberts in Central Coast to Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) in the San Francisco Bay Area prepare to depart from western Dublin, Calif. for the last 5-mile leg of the Ruck March, May 11, 2025. More than 475 Soldiers and civilians participated in the Ruck March celebrating the Army’s 250th Anniversary, May 7-11, 2025.

