Designed a visually compelling graphic in recognition of National Maritime Day, honoring the dedication and sacrifice of the U.S. Merchant Marine and the broader maritime industry for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 20, 2025. This tribute reflects the Air Force Reserve’s deep appreciation for the vital role maritime partners play in sustaining global mobility, strengthening joint operations, and advancing the Department of Defense’s mission of readiness and national security. (U.S. Air Force Reserve graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)