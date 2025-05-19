Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Maritime Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National Maritime Day

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Designed a visually compelling graphic in recognition of National Maritime Day, honoring the dedication and sacrifice of the U.S. Merchant Marine and the broader maritime industry for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 20, 2025. This tribute reflects the Air Force Reserve’s deep appreciation for the vital role maritime partners play in sustaining global mobility, strengthening joint operations, and advancing the Department of Defense’s mission of readiness and national security. (U.S. Air Force Reserve graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 13:48
    Photo ID: 9049071
    VIRIN: 250520-F-ML705-2001
    Resolution: 10333x4501
    Size: 7.69 MB
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Maritime Day, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download