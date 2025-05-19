DAFMAN 48-123

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A targeted advertisement was developed to support a featured story highlighting the critical responsibility of Air Reserve Component service members to report all medical and dental care received through civilian providers. for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 20, 2025. By directing service members to the comprehensive guidance published on the official website, the ad ensures they are informed and empowered to uphold medical readiness—a cornerstone of mission success in both peacetime and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force Reserve graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)