Hanscom observes Police Week

Senior Airman Andrew Whitaker, a member of the 66th Security Forces Squadron, demonstrates the effects of a taser on Staff Sgt. Rose O’Houlahan, 66th Air Base Group commanders support staff, during an Honorary Beret event as part of Police Week at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., May 13. The annual observance recognizes federal and local law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)