Hanscom observes Police Week

Detective Sgt. Keith Harrington, Concord, Mass., provides remarks during a Police Week closing ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., May 16. The annual observance recognizes federal and local law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)