UNC/CFC/USFK Commander Meets Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs

Gen. Xavier Brunson (left), Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, shakes hands with Takeru Iwaya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, during a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo, Japan, May 20. The visit underscored the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance, reaffirmed shared commitment to regional stability in the Indo-Pacific, and highlighted the role of United Nations Command-Rear.
