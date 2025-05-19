UNC/CFC/USFK Commander Meets Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Xavier Brunson (left), Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, shakes hands with Takeru Iwaya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, during a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo, Japan, May 20. The visit underscored the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance, reaffirmed shared commitment to regional stability in the Indo-Pacific, and highlighted the role of United Nations Command-Rear.