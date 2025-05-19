US Soldier paves way for successful, safe African Lion 2025 with vital blood delivery to Morocco

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Staff Sgt. Christa Glass, a medical logistics noncommissioned officer assigned to the 172nd Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 330th Medical Brigade, stands in front of a Moroccan Royal Armed Forces SA330 Puma helicopter during African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Agadir, Morocco, May 12, 2025. Glass paved the way for a vital blood delivery, ensuring the safe training of thousands of service members taking part in the exercise. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Valley)