    I'M A DEFENDER - Sgt. Jacob Nelson

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Goselin 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    “Everyone was getting along and everything was super friendly [with Ally and partner forces].

    Overall, it was a very successful trip to Norway.”

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Nelson, a squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, poses after an interview during Swift Response 2025 at Setermoen, Norway May 16, 2025. DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe, incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 Allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations from May 11 to June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jason Goselin, U.S. Army Reserve photo illustration by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

