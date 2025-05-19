Dispatcher trainee Morgan Miller, originally from Newberry, Michigan, receives an emergency call during the Emergency Response Dispatch course at the Regional Dispatch Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 13, 2025. The course equips personnel to receive and prioritize emergency calls, dispatch requisite emergency services, and deliver pre-arrival instructions to callers, thereby safeguarding the safety of warfighters and their families on the installation. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii oversees the shore-based operations, quality of life programs, and environmental stewardship in support of the United States Navy's mission in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 19:14
|Photo ID:
|9047108
|VIRIN:
|250513-N-KN989-1034
|Resolution:
|6538x4670
|Size:
|878.89 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|NEWBERRY, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNRH Trainees Receive First Emergency Calls [Image 4 of 4], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.