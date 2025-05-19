Leading the Fight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    188th Wing

    Col. Jay R. Spohn, the 188th Wing commander, took to the skies around Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, on May 8, 2025. Spohn has a Command Pilot rating of over 2,500 fighter hours, and he's flown the A-10A/A+/C, F-15A/C/D, F-16C/D, and F-35A.

    Photo by: Capt. Garry Butler, 188th Wing

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 11:13
    Photo ID: 9045417
    VIRIN: 050825-Z-F3941-1004
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 757.83 KB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
