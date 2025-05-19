Warfighter!

Col. Jay R. Spohn, the 188th Wing commander, took to the skies around Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, on May 8, 2025. Spohn has a Command Pilot rating of over 2,500 fighter hours, and he's flown the A-10A/A+/C, F-15A/C/D, F-16C/D, and F-35A. Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, the 188th Wing Public Affairs officer, was taking pictures of Spohn at the aircraft.
Photo by: Capt. Garry Butler, 188th Wing
