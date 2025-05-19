Warfighter!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Col. Jay R. Spohn, the 188th Wing commander, took to the skies around Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, on May 8, 2025. Spohn has a Command Pilot rating of over 2,500 fighter hours, and he's flown the A-10A/A+/C, F-15A/C/D, F-16C/D, and F-35A. Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, the 188th Wing Public Affairs officer, was taking pictures of Spohn at the aircraft.
    Photo by: Capt. Garry Butler, 188th Wing

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 11:12
    Photo ID: 9045410
    VIRIN: 050825-Z-F3941-1003
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 946.41 KB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
