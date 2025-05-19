Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beyond Horizon 25 partner nations, U.S. Army participate realistic medevac operations [Image 7 of 7]

    Beyond Horizon 25 partner nations, U.S. Army participate realistic medevac operations

    BULGARIA

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kayleigh Smith 

    194th Engineer Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard

    The 117th Military Police Battalion, the 253rd Military Police Company and the Beyond Horizon 2025 partner nations conducted realistic medevac operations by transporting “injured” individuals from a Bulgarian ambulance to a Bulgarian Eurocopter AS532 Cougar.

    Beyond Horizon 25 partner nations, U.S. Army participate realistic medevac operations

    Bulgaria

    Army National Guard

    Military Police

    Medevac
    Bulgaria
    253rd MP CO
    117th MP BN
    Beyond Horizon 2025

