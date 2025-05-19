Date Taken: 05.18.2025 Date Posted: 05.19.2025 08:09 Photo ID: 9045063 VIRIN: 250518-A-AB123-1015 Resolution: 4336x6504 Size: 14.57 MB Location: BG

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Beyond Horizon 25 partner nations, U.S. Army participate realistic medevac operations [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kayleigh Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.