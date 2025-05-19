Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beyond Horizon 2025 partner nations, U.S. Army participate crowd control [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Beyond Horizon 2025 partner nations, U.S. Army participate crowd control

    BULGARIA

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kayleigh Smith 

    194th Engineer Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard

    The 117th Military Police Battalion and the 253rd Military Police Company dressed as civilians and caused chaos by kicking and pushing away shields, throwing mud and yelling. The Beyond Horizon 2025 partner nations conducted crowd control training by maintaining the chaos.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 08:09
    Photo ID: 9045055
    VIRIN: 250518-A-AB123-1009
    Resolution: 6647x4431
    Size: 11.64 MB
    Location: BG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beyond Horizon 2025 partner nations, U.S. Army participate crowd control [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kayleigh Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Beyond Horizon 2025 partner nations, U.S. Army participate crowd control
    Beyond Horizon 2025 partner nations, U.S. Army participate crowd control
    Beyond Horizon 2025 partner nations, U.S. Army participate crowd control
    Beyond Horizon 2025 partner nations, U.S. Army participate crowd control
    Beyond Horizon 2025 partner nations, U.S. Army participate crowd control
    Beyond Horizon 2025 partner nations, U.S. Army participate crowd control
    Beyond Horizon 25 partner nations, U.S. Army participate realistic medevac operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Italy

    Bulgaria

    Army National Guard

    Military Police

    TAGS

    Italy
    Bulgaria
    Crowd Control
    253rd MP CO
    117th MP BN
    Beyond Horizon 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download