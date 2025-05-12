1-67th Armored Regiment coordinates battalion field operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army with 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment coordinates battalion field operations while participating in the Army’s Transforming in Contact (TiC) initiative during exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 on May 18, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany. TiC factors into the U.S. Army’s transition from the legacy Infantry Brigade Combat Team to the Mobile and Light Brigade Combat Team (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle).