    1-67th Armored Regiment coordinates battalion field operations [Image 3 of 3]

    1-67th Armored Regiment coordinates battalion field operations

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army with 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment coordinates battalion field operations while participating in the Army’s Transforming in Contact (TiC) initiative during exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 on May 18, 2025 in Hohenfels, Germany. TiC factors into the U.S. Army’s transition from the legacy Infantry Brigade Combat Team to the Mobile and Light Brigade Combat Team (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle).

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 05:25
    Photo ID: 9044925
    VIRIN: 250518-A-HE901-1820
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    This work, 1-67th Armored Regiment coordinates battalion field operations [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Deliah Cottle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1-67th Armored Regiment coordinates battalion field operations

    EUCOM
    TiC
    JMRC Hohenfels
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    7ATC TrainToWin

